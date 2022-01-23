HDFC Capital announces initial close at $1.88 bn for its affordable housing fund

Deepak Parekh, Chairman – HDFC Ltd, said, “In India, housing will play an even more important role as a catalyst for growth with increased demand for affordable and mid-income housing. Combined with India’s growth prospects, I have never been as optimistic about the housing sector as I am today. HDFC Capital has been one of the pioneers of investing in affordable and mid-income housing projects in India. With support from marquee global investors like ADIA and partnerships with leading developers, the platform is well on its way to ensuring many more Indians become homeowners."

