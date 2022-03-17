HDFC Capital to buy 7.2% stake in realty start-up Loyalie for 1.1 crore

Post allotment, the deal will entitle HCAL to around 7.20 per cent of the equity share capital of Loyalie on a fully diluted basis. "Investment in Loyalie is proposed to be made by HCAL under its HART initiative programme to invest in technology companies for the benefit of the real estate ecosystem. A binding share subscription agreement in relation to such proposed investment has been entered into by HCAL," HDFC said in a stock exchanges statement.