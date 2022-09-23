HDFC ERGO partners with HDFC Life, to offer all-round protection to customers

With this partnership, the HDFC ERGO aims to provide un-complicated financial planning for customer by offering the term life insurance with a minimum sum assured of ₹50,000.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Leading general insurers HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited on 23 September partnered with HDFC Life to launch Click2Protect Optima secure to offer all-round protection to customers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Leading general insurers HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited on 23 September partnered with HDFC Life to launch Click2Protect Optima secure to offer all-round protection to customers.
With this partnership, the HDFC ERGO aims to provide un-complicated financial planning for customer by offering the term life insurance with a minimum sum assured of ₹50,000.
With this partnership, the HDFC ERGO aims to provide un-complicated financial planning for customer by offering the term life insurance with a minimum sum assured of ₹50,000.
Under the health insurance component, customers can avail a sum insured ranging from ₹5 Lakh to ₹2 Crore. This plan also comes with 'Individual' and 'Family Floater' options and will be serviced by HDFC ERGO and life insurance by HDFC Life.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the health insurance component, customers can avail a sum insured ranging from ₹5 Lakh to ₹2 Crore. This plan also comes with 'Individual' and 'Family Floater' options and will be serviced by HDFC ERGO and life insurance by HDFC Life.
"Financial protection is the primary need of every individual with responsibilities. The recent pandemic has emphasized the criticality of life and health insurance products. Through Click2Protect Optima Secure we are offering our flagship products which will enable customers get a one-stop-solution for their insurance needs - both life and health," HDFC Life MD Vibha Padalkar said at the launch.
"Financial protection is the primary need of every individual with responsibilities. The recent pandemic has emphasized the criticality of life and health insurance products. Through Click2Protect Optima Secure we are offering our flagship products which will enable customers get a one-stop-solution for their insurance needs - both life and health," HDFC Life MD Vibha Padalkar said at the launch.
HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd and Munich RE Group's ERGO International AG.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd and Munich RE Group's ERGO International AG.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Other benefits a customer will get include:
1) Life Insurance Protection: It covers up to 85 years of age. In the floaters policy, the eldest member of the family is covered.
Other benefits a customer will get include:
1) Life Insurance Protection: It covers up to 85 years of age. In the floaters policy, the eldest member of the family is covered.
2) Secure benefit: A customer can double Base Health Cover instantly upon purchase without having the need to claim it.
3) Protect Benefit: For the non-medical expenses like gloves, food charges and other consumables during hospitalisation, this can be used.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3) Protect Benefit: For the non-medical expenses like gloves, food charges and other consumables during hospitalisation, this can be used.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
4) Automatic Restore Benefit: It also restores 100% of base health sum insured automatically on partial or complete utilisation of sum insured.
4) Automatic Restore Benefit: It also restores 100% of base health sum insured automatically on partial or complete utilisation of sum insured.
5) Attractive Premium Discounts: The plan offers 2.5% loyalty discount for existing HDFC ERGO retail customers, long term discount of 7.5% and 10% on 2 year and 3 year policies and 10% family discount, if two or more family members are covered under the same 'individual' policy.
5) Attractive Premium Discounts: The plan offers 2.5% loyalty discount for existing HDFC ERGO retail customers, long term discount of 7.5% and 10% on 2 year and 3 year policies and 10% family discount, if two or more family members are covered under the same 'individual' policy.
6) Pre and post hospitalisation medical expenses: It covers medical expenses for consultations, investigations and medicines incurred up to 60 days prior and up to 180 days post hospitalisation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
6) Pre and post hospitalisation medical expenses: It covers medical expenses for consultations, investigations and medicines incurred up to 60 days prior and up to 180 days post hospitalisation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
7) Ambulance Expenses: Coverage up to ₹5 lacs for expenses incurred on utilising air ambulance services and indemnification at actuals for expenses incurred on utilising road ambulance services.
7) Ambulance Expenses: Coverage up to ₹5 lacs for expenses incurred on utilising air ambulance services and indemnification at actuals for expenses incurred on utilising road ambulance services.
8) Out of pocket expenses: Per day hospital cash benefit ranging from ₹500 to ₹10,000 for each continuous and completed 24 hours of hospitalisation is offered.
8) Out of pocket expenses: Per day hospital cash benefit ranging from ₹500 to ₹10,000 for each continuous and completed 24 hours of hospitalisation is offered.
9) Critical Illness (add-on): It provides comprehensive coverage by offering a 'Lumpsum' payout on diagnosis of any of the listed 51 critical Illnesses.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
9) Critical Illness (add-on): It provides comprehensive coverage by offering a 'Lumpsum' payout on diagnosis of any of the listed 51 critical Illnesses.