HDFC hikes lending rates, EMIs to go up. How it compares with PNB, BoB and BOI

Mortgage lender HDFC has increased its retail prime lending rate by 25 basis points to a minimum of 9.20 per cent. HDFC in a statement said,"HDFC has increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 25 basis points, with effect from March 1." The hike in lending rates will make both new and old loans expensive for consumers.

However, HDFC said that the special offer of 8.70 per cent per annum applicable for customers availing loan with a credit score of 760 and above and availing disbursement (part or full) will continue till March 31, 2023.

Lending rates compared: HDFC vs PNB vs SBI vs BOI vs BoB

Also, the second-biggest public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has hiked its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenures. The benchmark one-year MCLR, used to price most of consumer loans such as auto, personal and home, has been revised upwards to 8.5 per cent from 8.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Bank of India (BoI) has raised MCLR rates up to 10 basis points effective March 1. The benchmark one-year MCLR rate has been increased to 8.5 per cent from existing 8.4 per cent.

Earlier State Bank of India (SBI), the country's biggest bank hiked the MCLR by 10 basis points across tenures. The new rates came into effect from February 15.

According to the SBI website, the bank has increased the overnight lending rate, based on the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate, by 10 bps to 7.95 per cent, while the same for one-and three-month maturity has been increased to 8.10 per cent.

For a six-month loan, the bank has been charging 8.30 per cent before the increase which now stands at 8.40 per cent; one-year money that used to come in at 8.40 per cent is costlier by 10 bps now; two-year money is now cost 8.60 per cent, while the three-year money is priced at 8.70 per cent, after the 10 bps upward revision.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) increased its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points across all tenures.

The new rates are effective from February 12, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

After the latest revision, its MCLR has risen from 7.85 per cent to 7.90 per cent for the overnight tenure.

The MCLR for one month has been raised from 8.15 per cent to 8.20 per cent.

The MCLR for three-month tenure has climbed from 8.25 per cent to 8.30 per cent while that for the one-year tenure has been hiked from 8.5 per cent to 8.55 per cent, it said.

Banks price their loans primarily on two metrics now: the external benchmark linked to the repo rate or the open market rate of Mibor and the MCLR or the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate, with all the new loans being priced in the repo-linked rate or the external benchmarked lending rate (EBLR).