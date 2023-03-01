HDFC hikes lending rates, EMIs to go up. How it compares with PNB, BoB and BOI

Lending rates compared: HDFC vs PNB vs SBI vs BOI vs BoB

Also, the second-biggest public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has hiked its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenures. The benchmark one-year MCLR, used to price most of consumer loans such as auto, personal and home, has been revised upwards to 8.5 per cent from 8.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Bank of India (BoI) has raised MCLR rates up to 10 basis points effective March 1. The benchmark one-year MCLR rate has been increased to 8.5 per cent from existing 8.4 per cent.