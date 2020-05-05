MUMBAI: India’s leading mortgage lender HDFC Ltd. plans to raise up to ₹8,000 crore to augment capital adequacy and prepare the company for future uncertainties in the wake of covid-19 pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown.

The plans are yet to be formalised, though HDFC has initiated discussions with various investment banks on whether to raise funds via a qualified institutional placement, issuance of warrants or a rights issue.

Four people aware of the lender’s plans confirmed this.

"Better to be overcapitalised in these difficult times. Profits are not going to come fast. Accretion to net worth will be slow. Some are doing rights issue, QIP, convertibles. All kinds of options are available…. We are not sure what we will do. Not taken a call," said a person close to HDFC.

The plan is in initial stages and the lender’s board has not yet met for the capital raising since it is waiting for its subsidiaries to declare their results, the person said. The capital raising plans are likely to be concretised only after that.

“The plan is to raise ₹5000- 8,000 crore through a dual tranche of QIP, warrant issuance and a rights issue subsequently. The money will be used mainly to prepare the housing finance company for dealing with higher provisioning costs and also to expand inorganically since many businesses within the lending industry may be getting ready to sell off majority stakes at cheaper valuations in the wake of the crisis and the prolonged lockdown," said another person.

An HDFC spokesperson, however, denied the lender was looking to raise capital.

The group's banking subsidiary, HDFC Bank, recently conducted a stress test and the possible impact of the covid-19 slowdown, and found that the crisis may lead to a rise in bad assets for all lenders.

Currently, mutual funds hold 9.52% in HDFC Ltd, foreign portfolio investors 70.88%, and insurance companies hold 8.06%, which include Life Insurance Corp. of India and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

At the current market price of ₹1,727 per share, a ₹8,000 crore equity issuance translates into around 2.7% stake in the mortgage lender. HDFC’s market value has fallen from ₹4.17 trillion at the end of December to ₹2.95 trillion now as share price has declined from ₹2,413 in December to ₹1,703 apiece on Tuesday. The stock had hit the lower circuit on Monday while the broader market was 2,000 points down.

Many lenders are concerned that if the equity market condition worsens due to the economic slowdown in the wake of lockdown, raising capital through equity issuances may become infeasible in the coming months.

As on 31 December, HDFC had ₹5.05-trillion gross loans outstanding, with 7.5 million housing units financed. The lender had non-performing loans worth ₹5,950 crore for the December quarter. NPLs were 0.75% for individual loans and 2.91% for non-individual advances. The lender carried provisions worth ₹9,934 crore during the third quarter.

HDFC’s capital adequacy ratio deteriorated to 18.6% during fiscal 2019 compared with 19.2% in fiscal 2018. The lender’s tier 1 ratio, which includes capital raised via equity sales, was at 17.3% during FY2019.

During fiscal 2018, HDFC raised equity of ₹13,000 crore. During FY19, warrants worth ₹5,300 crore were converted into equity shares.

The latest capital raising plan is through sale of shares, while the lender is separately planning to raise up to ₹7,500 crore via bonds.

On 3 April, HDFC had said it will raise up to ₹7,500 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The base issue size of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is ₹2,500 crore with a green shoe option of ₹5,000 crore, the lender had said in an exchange filing.

Several lenders, including commercial banks such as IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank plan to raise at least ₹35,000 crore by selling shares as they seek to fortify themselves from future covid-induced economic shocks.

The lenders expect the extra funds will bolster their capital base and arrest any capital adequacy erosion.

There are widespread apprehensions that borrowers will find it tough to repay loans due the long lockdown and suspension of businesses which, in turn, will force lenders to make higher provisions and write off loans.

Share Via