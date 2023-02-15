HDFC's potential rate-hedge pulls down Indian bond yields, say traders
HDFC aims to raise at least 50 billion rupees ($603.4 million) through the sale of 10-year bonds on Thursday, with an option to retain an additional 200 billion rupees.
The anticipation of Housing Development Finance Corp executing an interest-rate hedge once it completes its mega bond sale this week, is driving longer-duration bond yields lower, traders said on Wednesday.
