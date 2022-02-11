Punjab Elections 2022: Days after the Congress named Charanjit Singh Channi its chief ministerial candidate, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter Rabia Kaur said her father cannot be stopped for long and that there was no comparison between Sidhu and Channi.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on February 6 announced that Channi would be the party's chief ministerial candidate in upcoming assembly polls. Siddhu was also in the race but he lost to Channi, because of his "humble background".

Reacting to the Congress not picking her father as the Chief Ministerial face of Punjab, Kaur said: “An honest person can't be stopped for long".

Speaking to ANI, she further said that maybe the Congress high command had some compulsion while choosing the Chief Ministerial candidate. "Maybe they (high command) had some compulsion. I have no say in this but it is good for them," she said.

Taking a jibe at Channi, she said there is no comparison between an honest man and a corrupt man. "As a daughter, I want to say it does't matter if he (Siddhu) is not the face of Chief Minister for Punjab polls but one day he will do great things because his image is clear. There is no blot on his name," she said.

"If you see any other politician they have the baggage of corruption. My father is an honest man and his image is clean," she added.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

