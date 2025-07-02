‘He cannot destroy me…’: Hasin Jahan's FIRST reaction as court orders Mohammed Shami to pay ₹4L per month to wife

“He cannot destroy me,” said Mohammed Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, after Calcutta High Court asked the Indian cricketer to pay her and daughter a monthly alimony of ₹4 lakh as maintenance.

The high court directed Shami to pay Hasin and her daughter ₹4 lakh in monthly alimony as maintenance; Hasin will receive ₹1.50 lakh per month, while the daughter will receive ₹2.50 lakh per month.

Hasin Jahan, a former model, married Mohammed Shami in 2014. The couple had a daughter in 2015.

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan separated in 2018 after she accused him of domestic violence. They have been in the midst of a divorce case and a legal battle regarding alimony.

‘Shami has to bear all responsibility’ Terming it a “victory” for her after “a long battle,” Hasin claimed that Shami “cannot destroy” her because she is on the path of justice while he is on the path of injustice.

“I used to model and act before I got married. Shami forced me to quit my profession. He wanted me to live only a housewife's life. I loved Shami so much that I happily accepted it,” she said.

Hasin added that now she has no earnings of her own. “Shami has to bear all the responsibility for our maintenance. That is why we had to approach the court when he denied this.”

Thankful for the court's decision, Hasin said, “If you are entering a relationship with someone, it is not written on their face that they have a poor character, are a criminal, or will play with your and your daughter's future. I, too, became a victim like this.”

She also claimed that the cricketer cannot see the protection, future, and happiness of his daughter.