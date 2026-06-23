He found love, earned a promotion and planned his wedding—then Lucknow fire killed the engaged couple

For 27-year-old Neelesh Kumar, life seemed to be falling into place. A recent promotion had brought with it a salary hike, and in a few months he was set to marry the woman he loved.

For 30-year-old Anamika Samant, the future looked just as promising. Her parents had travelled from West Bengal only days earlier to meet her future in-laws, marking the beginning of wedding preparations and a new chapter in her life, according to PTI.

Lucknow fire incident But those dreams were shattered on Monday when a devastating fire tore through a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area, claiming the lives of the couple and at least 13 others.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the fire at the animation training center in Lucknow? ⌵ Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have originated in the building's air-conditioning duct system. 2 How many people were killed in the Lucknow fire incident? ⌵ The tragic fire claimed the lives of 15 individuals, including students, and left several others injured. 3 Why was the three-storey building where the fire occurred previously ordered for demolition? ⌵ The building had received a demolition order in 2016 due to unauthorized construction, but the order was revoked less than two months later. 4 How did the absence of emergency exits affect the tragedy during the fire? ⌵ The lack of a proper emergency exit route significantly contributed to the high death toll, making evacuation extremely difficult. 5 What actions have been taken by authorities following the fire incident? ⌵ Four building owners were arrested and four officials were suspended amid ongoing investigations and allegations of safety violations.

The blaze erupted in a three-storey building that housed an animation training centre where Neelesh and Anamika worked. Many of the victims, most of them students, were trapped on the second floor while classes were underway. Nine others were injured.

‘Met jolly girl Anamika’ and 'train tickets were booked’ amid wedding preparations Neelesh and Anamika's story had begun at the very workplace where it ended. What started as a friendship between colleagues gradually blossomed into a relationship. Over time, their families embraced the match, and the couple began planning a future together.

Instead of celebrating their wedding, their loved ones are now mourning a future that never arrived.

Only days earlier, there had been celebrations, family meetings and plans for the months ahead.

"A small ceremony was performed at our house. We all met Anamika. She was a very jolly girl," Neelesh's brother Abhishek stated outside the post-mortem house, as per PTI.

The families had already begun planning the next stage of the celebrations. Neelesh's relatives had booked train tickets to travel to West Bengal the following week to meet Anamika's family and discuss wedding arrangements.

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"The train tickets were booked, and preparations were underway for the journey," Abhishek said.

For Neelesh's family, the tragedy is especially difficult to bear because he had spent years laying the groundwork for the future he envisioned after marriage. The middle of three siblings, Neelesh was remembered by relatives as a diligent and committed professional who devoted much of his time and energy to his work.

Family members mentioned he was looking forward to a promotion and salary increase this year and hoped to improve his financial stability before starting married life.

"We wanted to solemnise the marriage this year itself, but he said he would get married next year. He was excited about the expected salary hike and promotion," a family member remembered

According to relatives, Neelesh had been setting aside money for the wedding while also contributing to the construction of a new family home.

"Neelesh told us that he would get married in the new house once it was completed next year," said Samrendra, a relative.

Those plans now remain unfinished. Instead of preparing for wedding festivities, family members are waiting outside the post-mortem house to receive his body.

The tragedy has been even more devastating for Anamika's family. Among those killed in the fire was her 27-year-old cousin, Somilya, who also worked at the animation centre.

Only hours before the fire, conversations in both households revolved around travel plans, wedding dates and the life that awaited the young couple. By evening, those discussions had been replaced by frantic phone calls, visits to hospitals and the painful task of identifying loved ones.