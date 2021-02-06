'He had sleepless nights.....': Anil Agarwal on PM Modi's concern for farmers

Anil Agarwal took to the microblogging site Twitter and tweeted a couple of tweets regarding his experience.

He tweeted," Our PM Shri@narendramodi has greatest priority for the farmers and is always thinking about how he can help them. I remember an incident during the locust attack last year." Anil Agarwal in a follow-up tweet wrote,"He had sleepless nights & called all over the world to find a solution. He insisted on airlifting the machines so that the deliveries of the machines from UK could be fast-tracked. He did not rest till a solution was found."

India faced the menace of locust problem in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

Earlier during an event in August last year, PM Narendra Modi shared how modern technologies are helpful in addressing the challenges faced by the farm sector. He said the speed at which locust swarms were spreading in the country, it was not possible to control them in traditional ways.

"In May, the Bundelkhand region had faced locust problem. ...I was told the region faced the locust attack after 30 years. Not only Uttar Pradesh, more than 10 states faced the locust problem," the prime minister said.

India has controlled this problem in a scientific way, he said.

"If there was no coronavirus, a week long positive media debate would have been carried on this. A big success has been achieved," he added.

Asserting that the central government worked on a "war footing" to save crops from this pest, Modi said a dozen control rooms, including one in Jhansi, were set up and authorities procured special spray machines and distributed in the affected areas.

"Be it tractors or chemicals, all machineries were put in place to ensure farmers face less crop damage. To save tall trees, drones and helicopters were used for spraying. Following these measures, India has been able to save farmers from incurring huge losses," he said.

Emphasising the importance of modern farm technologies, the prime minister exhorted young researchers and agri-scientists to work on ''One life, One mission'' to promote technologies like drone or artificial intelligence across the country.

For the last six few years, the government has been making efforts to take farm research directly to fields and make available scientific advise to even small farmers, he said.

