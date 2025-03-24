‘He is a sexual pervert,’ alleges Rippling co-founder’s wife calls out ‘criminal history of Prasanna Sankar’

Prasanna Sankar, co-founder of the $10-billion tech company Rippling, shared on social media on Sunday that he is going through a divorce. In his post, he accused his wife, Divya Shashidar, of infidelity and claimed she had abducted their nine-year-old son.

In response, Shashidar, a US citizen, has turned to Chennai police for assistance in recovering her son, whom she alleges was kidnapped by her husband. In a viral video on social media, Divya has accused Shashidar of being a ‘sexual pervert’.

Advertisement

Mint could not independently verify the claims made in the viral video.

Here's what Divya said Divya alleged that her husband lost his job in the US following his arrest in San Francisco on charges of soliciting prostitution. She further accused her husband of being a “sexual pervert” who filmed his sexual assault on women using secret cameras and claimed to have been subject to similar abuses.

“People say that children grow up in a similar way as their parents. My father-in-law has also indulged in sexual offences. He abused my mother-in-law and chased her away from home. Now I am in need of desperate help from Chennai police. Please help,” Divya pleaded in her testimony.

Advertisement

Seeking assistance from authorities, Divya alleged that her husband threatened both her and their son over a property dispute, ultimately forcing them to move to India from Singapore.

“Now, I do not know what to do. US Embassy and Chennai police are helping me to find the whereabouts of my son. I do not know whether he is being threatened by my husband's PA,” she added.

She claimed that she only learned about her husband's criminal history in the United States after being compelled to relocate to Singapore two years ago.

Advertisement

Divya also alleged, “husband's father has a history of committing similar offences against women, which prevented both families from resolving their matrimonial disputes through dialogue”.

What did Prasanna say?

People say that children grow up in a similar way as their parents. My father-in-law has also indulged in sexual offences.

The dispute stems from his ongoing divorce with his wife, Dhivya, whom he accused of having an extramarital affair. According to Prasanna, after refusing to pay additional millions beyond a negotiated ₹9 crore settlement, Dhivya retaliated with serious accusations.

Advertisement

He claimed he has full custody rights under a Memorandum of Understanding and that his son was “voluntarily handed over.”