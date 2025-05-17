'He killed her, burnt her body': Man chops wife's body into pieces, throws parts across Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti

In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh allegedly killed his wife and attempted to cover up the crime by chopping her body into pieces and throwing them across Shravasti, NDTV quoted officials as saying on Friday.

According to the report, citing the police, the accused, Saifuddin and his wife, Sabina, were on their way to Lucknow earlier this week when he committed the crime.

The police added that Saifuddin then chopped up the body of his wife into pieces and threw some parts of it into a canal. Later, he scattered the pieces across 10 kilometres in the Shravasti area, and added the police.

On 14 May, the incident came to light when the victim's brother, Salahuddin, called her, but her phone was switched off. He discovered the couple had left for Lucknow when he went to her home. But, he found Saifuddin strolling in the evening, with no signs of his sister.

Salahuddin filed a missing persons complaint at a nearby police station, and the police took Saifuddin into custody for questioning. However, the accused kept misleading them.

After two days of continuous questioning, the accused confessed to the crime. He revealed that he had burnt his wife's hand and hid it in a nearby garden.

On probing further, the police recovered the burnt hand and sent the accused to jail, the police said.

The victim's family claimed that her husband and in-laws were harassing her over dowry.

"They were demanding a dowry. He killed her because of this...he burnt her body. We found her hand in the garden. I had filed a complaint on 14 May night," NDTV quoted Salahuddin as saying.

