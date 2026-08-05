He saved a drowning stranger by giving away his life jacket, then was swept away in Kerala floods

A 36-year-old swimming and rappelling instructor from Thiruvananthapuram lost his life while rescuing a farmer stranded in Kerala's flood-hit Kannur district after handing over his own life jacket to the man.

R Rajesh, an experienced rescue volunteer, gave his life jacket to 61-year-old Benny during a rescue operation near Meenthully Island in Kannur on Sunday. After ensuring the farmer's safety, Rajesh was swept away by the powerful current. His body was recovered on Tuesday following an extensive three-day search.

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Rescue mission turned tragic Rajesh, a native of Kalliyoor, was working as a rappelling instructor at Meenthully Waterfalls and had joined local volunteers responding to flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall on August 1.

Benny had gone to inspect his coffee plantation after learning about a landslide upstream when sudden torrential rain caused the Kariangode River to swell rapidly, leaving him stranded on an islet.

On hearing about the trapped farmer, Rajesh and fellow rescuers Shibin and Jithin swam across the flooded river to reach him, Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi reported.

While escorting Benny back to safety, Rajesh noticed the elderly farmer struggling in the water. He removed his own life jacket and fastened it on Benny. As the rescuers held on to a safety rope while returning, Rajesh reportedly lost his grip close to the riverbank and was carried away by the strong current.

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Veteran of previous disaster relief efforts Rajesh was no stranger to disaster response. He had participated in rescue operations during the devastating Kerala floods of 2018 and the Wayanad landslides in 2024.

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Known as an accomplished swimmer, he was also a member of the Adventure Disaster Society, where he trained volunteers in rope rescue techniques and water safety.

Leaders pay tribute Tributes poured in from across Kerala after news of Rajesh's death.

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan described the incident as heartbreaking and praised Rajesh's commitment to public service.

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"Rajesh gave away his own life jacket to save a drowning person in Kannur's Pulingome before succumbing to the floodwaters. His ultimate sacrifice and selfless love for humanity will forever be remembered," the Chief Minister posted on X.

BJP state president and Nemom MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar hailed Rajesh as a volunteer who repeatedly stepped forward during some of Kerala's biggest disasters.

"R Rajesh of Kalliyoor, Thiruvananthapuram, was a rescue volunteer and rappelling instructor who answered the call of duty whenever Keralam needed him. He stepped forward during the 2018 floods. He was among the rescuers during the Wayanad landslide tragedy in 2024. And in 2026, he made the ultimate sacrifice," Chandrasekhar wrote.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed condolences, according to PTI.

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Kerala continues to battle monsoon devastation Rajesh's death comes amid widespread destruction caused by relentless monsoon rains that have lashed Kerala since August 1.

According to official figures, at least 20 people have died in rain-related incidents across the state, while four others remain missing.

More than 12,000 people have been relocated to over 300 relief camps, with Pathanamthitta and Kottayam recording the highest number of displaced residents.

Preliminary estimates released on Tuesday showed that nearly 165 hectares of farmland have been damaged, affecting more than 3,500 farmers.

The India Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for several districts, including Kannur, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki.

Cherupuzha in Kannur, where Rajesh lost his life, was among the worst-affected areas after receiving more than 300 mm of rainfall within a short period, triggering flash floods and landslides that damaged roads, bridges and agricultural land.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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