‘He tried to snatch the rifle’: Kashmiri pony operator killed trying to ‘disarm’ terrorist during Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: In a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which has sent shockwaves across the country, an act of bravery by a Kashmiri pony ride operator has come to light.

The pony ride operator, identified as Syed Adil Hussain Shah, displayed extraordinary courage as he tried to snatch the rifle from one of the terrorists during the attack, but unfortunately, he was shot dead on the spot.

Shah used to ferry tourists on his horse from the car parking to the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

He was the only breadwinner for his family, which included his elderly parents, wife and children.

His father, Syed Haider Shah, told ANI: “My son went to Pahalgam yesterday to work, and around 3 pm, we heard about the attack. We called him, but his phone was switched off. Later, at 4.40 pm, his phone turned on, but no one answered. We rushed to the police station, and that's when we learned that he had been shot in the attack. Whoever is responsible must face the consequences.”

Also Read | Pakistan denies any involvement in Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack At least 26 people, mostly tourists from multiple states, were killed after terrorists opened fire at them in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon.

The 26 dead included two foreigners — from the UAE and Nepal — and two locals, officials said. Other slain tourists were from several states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

At least one person from Gujarat, three from Tamil Nadu and two from Maharashtra were among the injured.

Terrorists came into the grassland, dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’, and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking, officials and eyewitnesses said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the terror attack as “much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and decided to return to New Delhi on Tuesday night.