‘He was blackmailing me’: UP woman arrested throwing acid at man | Here’s what happened

  • Uttar Pradesh news: In Aligarh, a woman has been taken into custody for throwing acid on a man she claims was blackmailing her. The man, identified as Vivek, suffered injuries and fled before police arrived. Authorities are investigating the woman's allegations and searching for Vivek.

Updated6 Oct 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh news: Acid attack in UP

Uttar Pradesh news: A woman from Uttar Pradesh is in custody after she threw acid on a man who she claimed was allegedly blackmailing her and had also promised to marry her.

As per NDTV report, the incident occured in Aligarh where the man and the woman met at a restaurant to discuss about his threats. However, in the midst of the conversation, the woman attacked him with acid. The man, identified as Vivek, sustained burn injuries to his arm. He fled the scene before the police could arrive, but the woman who is also a mother has been taken into custody. During the incident, the police mentioned that the woman also suffered burn injures.

 

While speaking about the incident, she said, “He was blackmailing me and asking for money that's why I threw acid on him. I didn't marry him and married someone else. I'm divorced...he told me he would marry me but he kept on threatening me,” as quoted by NDTV.

The manager of the restaurant mentioned that the woman told him that Vivek had been harassing and blackmailing her for years, which prompted her to throw acid on him.

Sharing details on the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayank Pathak told NDTV that the man and woman knew each. He further noted that it would be too soon to evaluate the woman's claim of she being blackmailed and threatened, however, he added that the matter is currently being investigated. Additionally, he also said that the police are making in effort to fin the Vivek who escaped from the scene.

 

Dalit family murder in UP

Chandan Verma killed 35-year-old Sunil Kumar, Dalit school teacher, and his three family members after his alleged relationship with the teacher's wife ended. However, Bhanu, brother of the deceased woman Poonam, has refuted Verma's claims of illicit relationship with his sister. "He (Chandan) used to force my sister to speak with him. He also took pictures with her forcefully, that are now being circulated," Bhanu said as reported by PTI. The bodies of the couple were consigned to flames on Saturday at Gola Ganga Ghat, while the children were buried.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 09:18 AM IST
