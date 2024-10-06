Uttar Pradesh news: A woman from Uttar Pradesh is in custody after she threw acid on a man who she claimed was allegedly blackmailing her and had also promised to marry her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per NDTV report, the incident occured in Aligarh where the man and the woman met at a restaurant to discuss about his threats. However, in the midst of the conversation, the woman attacked him with acid. The man, identified as Vivek, sustained burn injuries to his arm. He fled the scene before the police could arrive, but the woman who is also a mother has been taken into custody. During the incident, the police mentioned that the woman also suffered burn injures.

While speaking about the incident, she said, “He was blackmailing me and asking for money that's why I threw acid on him. I didn't marry him and married someone else. I'm divorced...he told me he would marry me but he kept on threatening me," as quoted by NDTV.

The manager of the restaurant mentioned that the woman told him that Vivek had been harassing and blackmailing her for years, which prompted her to throw acid on him.

Sharing details on the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayank Pathak told NDTV that the man and woman knew each. He further noted that it would be too soon to evaluate the woman's claim of she being blackmailed and threatened, however, he added that the matter is currently being investigated. Additionally, he also said that the police are making in effort to fin the Vivek who escaped from the scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

