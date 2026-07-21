'He was to get married in 2 months': Family mourns Kerala seafarer killed in Russian strike on vessel off Ukraine coast

Akhil Joyan, a 26-year-old seafarer from Kerala's Kasaragod district, was among the four Indian nationals killed after a Russian attack on the cargo vessel MV Golden Leo off the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on July 19.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the vessel came under attack while departing the port of Odesa. There were 17 crew members, including five Indians, on board. One Indian crew member survived the attack and has been hospitalised.

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"Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," the MEA said.

Who was Akhil Joyan? Akhil Joyan hailed from Vellarikkundu village in Kerala's Kasaragod district and had been working as a mariner aboard MV Golden Leo for the past six years after completing a course in nautical science in Chennai.

According to a PTI report citing family members, he had recently visited home and was preparing for his wedding, which was scheduled to take place in the coming months.

"His marriage was scheduled to take place two months from now. The bride is from Alappuzha district. He returned to work a month back," a neighbor told PTI.

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Akhil joined the merchant navy at the age of 19 and was the sole breadwinner of the family. He was the only son of Joyan and Sally, and his parents had recently built a house with his support.

People close to the family described him as a disciplined and well-behaved young man who was looking for better career opportunities. He was also known locally as a tug-of-war player and held a world record for the maximum rope pull-ups completed in 30 seconds, according to an Indian Express report.

The family learnt about his death through an email sent by the shipping company on Monday evening.

Kerala government seeks details Kerala Chief Minister's Office said the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Department has been directed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Russian Consulate to gather more information and assist with the repatriation of the body.

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The family is also in touch with elected representatives to complete the necessary formalities.

The attack comes amid continued hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with commercial shipping in the Black Sea region remaining vulnerable.