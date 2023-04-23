Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from Moga on Sunday morning and shifted to a jail in Assam's Dibrugarh. Following the development, his parents have insisted that the Waris Punjab De chief had been “working to save people". His mother said that the fugitive had ‘surrendered like a warrior’ and announced their intention to ‘fight a legal battle’.

“We saw the news and came to know that he has surrendered. I felt proud that he surrendered like a warrior...We will fight a legal battle and we will also go and meet him at the earliest…" his mother Balwinder Kaur told news agency ANI.

The 29-year-old Khalistan sympathiser was held Punjab's Rode village - the same place where he had been anointed head of 'Waris Punjab De' seven months earlier.

“...Through TV we came to know that he surrendered before the Police. We too wanted the same because people were being harassed due to him...We will fight the case, the entire community should fight it, he was working to save people from the drug menace…an offer has been made to us for it…" added his father Tarsem Singh.

The Punjab Police have countered assertions that the radical preacher had surrendered. The claims surfaced in a video purportedly shot inside a Gurdwara in Rode.

"In the court of the almighty, I am not guilty, but I could be guilty in the worldly court," Amritpal can be heard saying in the clip.

Police said they did not enter the gurdwara to maintain the sanctity of the place, but conveyed to the Waris Punjab De leader that he was surrounded and there was no chance of an escape. Singh had been on the run for over a month.

Pro-Khalistan supporters and associates of Amritpal Singh were shifted out of Punjab after Central Intelligence agencies raised concerns over possible jailbreak earlier in March. Singh was transported to the Dibrugarh jail by car on Sunday afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies)