‘He was working to save people…’: Amritpal Singh's family set to ‘fight legal battle’ after arrest2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga district on Sunday morning and then transported to Dibrugarh jail. Security was stepped up ahead of his arrival in Assam.
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from Moga on Sunday morning and shifted to a jail in Assam's Dibrugarh. Following the development, his parents have insisted that the Waris Punjab De chief had been “working to save people". His mother said that the fugitive had ‘surrendered like a warrior’ and announced their intention to ‘fight a legal battle’.
