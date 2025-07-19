'He wasn't dying': Delhi woman's chilling text to lover emerges in husband's murder case; wife, cousin arrested

Delhi: In a chilling turn of events, the Delhi police arrested a woman and her cousin brother for allegedly killing the woman's husband by electrocution and sleeping pills, officials said on Saturday. The woman, Sushmita, reportedly also gave regular updates to her cousin Rahul, stating that her husband Karan “wasn't dying” despite consuming drug-laced food.

Advertisement

“Sushmita told Rahul that she had given Karan drug-laced food, but he wasn't dying. She kept updating Rahul, and also mentioned electric shocks,” the husband's mother told ANI.

What first appeared to be an unnatural death in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, later unfolded into a cold-blooded murder case.

How the incident came to light The Delhi Police said that on Sunday, July 13, a local hospital informed that a man named Karan died an unnatural death. Officers reached the location, and the body was moved to DDU Hospital for postmortem, despite initial resistance from Karan’s family.

Two days later, the case took a dark turn. Karan’s brother, Kunal, came across a conversation between Karan’s wife, Sushmita, and his cousin, Rahul. The chat revealed discussions about administering sleeping pills and electrocuting Karan—allegations that led police to open a murder investigation, reported ANI.

Advertisement

Based on the evidence, “the police investigated and a murder case was registered and Karan's wife Sushmita and Karan's uncle's son, Rahul, were arrested," ANI quoted DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh as saying.

Karan's mother Neeru said that her son, and daughter-in-law Sushmita lived in a different flat. On Sunday, she came and informed the family that Karan had been electrocuted.

The family then rushed to the flat and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. At that point, everyone assumed it was an accident, the mother said.

Woman confesses to killing her husband Karan's friend Gaurav said that after the husband's cremation, the family confronted Sushmita, where she confessed in front of all that she killed Karan because Rahul was blackmailing her.

Advertisement

He added that Rahul was also questioned separately and admitted to the murder.

'Learnt of relationship only after cremating son' Karan's mother Neeru also told ANI that she came to know of the alleged relationship between Sushmita and Rahul only after Karan's brother found the WhatsApp chats on the woman's cousin's phone.

Also Read | Calcutta HC scraps death penalty for three in grisly dismemberment case