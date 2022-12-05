Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote at Ranip in Ahmedabad. This is the same booth where his elder brother Somabhai Modi also casted his vote for the ongoing Gujarat Assembly election 2022. On 5 December, Gujarat underwent the second phase of Assembly elections to choose MLA and the next Chief minister for the state.
PM Modi visited his elder brother on Monday. Somabhai Modi recounted his interaction with his brother to news agency ANI and said that he had suggested PM Modi to ‘take rest as well’.
"I asked him (PM Modi) that he works a lot for the country, and he should take some rest as well," Somabhai said to news agency ANI.
Somabhai reiterated that the the people of the country should not ignore the fact that there have been national development since 2014, that is when Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister of India.
"My only message to the voters is that they should use their votes well. They should vote for such a party that would work for the development of the country. The people have seen the kind of work that has been done at the national level since 2014, they cannot ignore it. People will vote based on that," Somabhai added.
PM Modi on Monday thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat for celebrating the festival of democracy with great pomp.
"The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank the people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully," PM Modi said.
The locals in Ahmedabad, who were at the polling booth where the Prime Minister cast his vote, said that they had come to the booth early morning to get a glimpse of PM Modi.
Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Monday.
As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates.
The 93 poll-bound seats in the second phase are spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts.
Among prominent names who will cast their votes in the final phase in Gujarat are PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Isudan Gadhvi, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and cricketers Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.
During the first phase of polling on 1 December, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. The voting began at 8 am in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions. The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat ended on December 1, with an overall turnout of 63.31 per cent.
The counting of votes will be done on 8 December.
