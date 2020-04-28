Headache to chills: 6 new coronavirus symptoms found by US health body

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of COVID-19. Previously it had listed just three symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC now said chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a sudden loss of taste or smell were also common indicators of the coronavirus.

According to the CDC, the list of emergency warning signs included trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face. People experiencing those symptoms should seek medical attention immediately, CDC suggested.

Losing your sense of smell and taste may be the best way to tell if you have COVID-19, according to a study of data collected via a symptom tracker app developed by scientists in Britain and the United States.

However, World Health Organization have not included these symptoms yet.

COVID-19 has infected more than 3 million people and killed at least 210,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization says there are concerns about increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and parts of Asia. More than 56,000 people have died in the United States, representing more than a quarter of all deaths worldwide.

