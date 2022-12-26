Headed straight for a year of economic aftershocks

New Delhi: The coming year could be one marked by the strong aftershocks—global food and energy shortages, galloping inflation, aggressive interest rate hikes and a budget squeeze on both households and governments—of the destabilizing geopolitical and economic events that shaped the current one
New Delhi: The coming year could be one marked by the strong aftershocks—global food and energy shortages, galloping inflation, aggressive interest rate hikes and a budget squeeze on both households and governments—of the destabilizing geopolitical and economic events that shaped the current one.
Experts say a key driver of events in 2023 is likely to be the lagged impact of the synchronized monetary and quantitative tightening of major central banks that could put a heavy drag on demand and on global economic growth. This will have implications for India, too, in terms of economic growth, jobs, incomes, livelihood, debt levels, and government balance sheet.
That would mean the government will not be able to lower its guard after presenting its Union budget for FY24 on 1 February and has to remain on high alert about which way macroeconomic indicators shift.
Meanwhile, the country will also face assembly polls. As per the Election Commission’s schedule, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura will go to polls in March, followed by Karnataka in May in the run-up to the national polls early in 2024.
According to Sachchidanand Shukla, group chief economist, Mahindra Group, 2022 was marked by persistently high inflation untamed even by aggressive tightening of policy rates by major central banks. Also, even as the world at large was able to leave covid behind, China continued to reel from the pandemic, which contributed to some of the ill effects on supply chain that we continue to see.
Another major event of the current year, which may continue to have some impact on the next year is the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, he said.
Following from what has happened in 2022, people should be prepared for the ill-effects or lagged effects of interest rate hikes in the next year or fiscal FY24, according to Shukla.
“While the bulk of it has happened in 2022, it will start impacting real activity and data with a six to nine months lag. Therefore, how the demand side will cope with the lagged effects of interest rate hikes, I think, is going to be the story of 2023," said Shukla.
The International Monetary Fund has already predicted that global economic growth in 2023 is going to be slower at 2.7%, compared with the 3.2% forecast for this year. This slowing growth is certain to impact emerging economies and India. India’s exports are likely to slow down, which means some impact would be felt in the manufacturing sector, too.
The uncertainties will also have a bearing on how the government manages the economy next year and on its finances. Already, the government’s food and fertilizer subsidy outgo had shot up in the current fiscal. However, the Centre’s revenue receipts may offer the legroom for balancing the budget this year and in the next.
According to D.K. Srivastava, EY’s chief policy adviser, the major saving grace as far as government finance is concerned, has been the high growth in nominal gross domestic product (GDP) over real GDP growth which led to unanticipated revenue buoyancy. That gives the government room to announce a credible glide path for restoring fiscal responsibility and budget management (FRBM) norms in the coming years.
Experts also expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government working in synchrony to tame inflation next year and the government to continue to take the lead in supporting growth.
“Sustaining growth is a challenge. I think the RBI may not be inclined to reduce interest rates until it is sure of correcting the inflation trajectory. The burden of sustaining growth will be on the government’s side," said Srivastava, adding that the government’s continued emphasis on capex acceleration is expected.
Few expect the government to offer a consumption stimulus, except in a targeted way for pockets at the bottom of the pyramid.
“We should not try to splurge our way out of trouble. Yes, there is going to be some moderation in demand but more than a big fiscal stimulus or anything like that, what is required is fiscal and monetary policy working in tandem. That is, being responsible fiscally will put less pressure on the RBI to raise rates," added Sachchidanand Shukla.
Many expect the government to take steps similar to those already taken like reducing import duty on edible oils and lowering excise duty on petroleum products if prices of these commodities surge next year.
In an interview to Mint published on 15 December, IMF’s first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath had flagged slowing global demand, tightening financial conditions, growth slowdown in China and uncertainties about global food and energy prices as headwinds that emerging market economies should brace for in 2023.
The Federal Reserve has raised the federal funds target rate by a cumulative 375 basis points since January 2022 even as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England have raised 200 bps and 250 bps, respectively, since November 2021. The RBI has raised its repo rate by 225 basis points in five instalments since May.
With energy prices posing risks to both household and national budgets, accelerated adoption of clean energy and expansion of nuclear power capacity, where possible, would remain a top priority for many countries, including India.
Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.