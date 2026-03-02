Heading out on Holi? Delhi metro services to be suspended for short duration- check date, timings

Delhi: Metro train services in Delhi will commence at 2:30 pm on Holi, Wednesday, 4 March the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday.

The change in timings is applicable for all metro train services from all lines, including the Airport Express Line, reported HT, citing a press release.

Advertisement

On usual days, the Delhi metro operates from 5 am to 11.30 pm IST.

What DMRC said DMRC also made the announcement on social media.

In its post, the DMRC said metro services will start from terminal stations on all lines at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, 4 March. The services will operate normally thereafter for the rest of the day, it added.

When will usual services resume? Metro services will resume from 2:30 pm at terminal stations across all lines, after which trains will operate as per the normal schedule.

Advertisement

Passengers have been advised to check updated timings and plan their travel in advance—especially those heading to or from the airport—as early morning services will remain suspended on the occasion of Holi, a report by Hindustan Times mentioned.

When is Holika Dahan - 3 or 4 March? Many a times confusion around the date of Holi festivities arises since celebrations start a night before Holi with Holika Dhahan (bonfire).

This year, Holika Dahan will be observed on 3 March, and Holi will be celebrated a day later - 4 March, Wednesday.

Holi 2026 holiday In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-day holiday for Holi from March 2 to 4 for all state government employees. He has also directed that salaries of all state government employees be disbursed in advance.

Advertisement

With March 2 marking the start of the holiday period, all offices run by the Uttar Pradesh government—including those in Noida—will remain closed for three days in view of Holi.

All departments under the state government are expected to observe the holiday during this period, reported HT.

When are banks closed for Holi - 3 or 4 March? Banks will remain closed on both 3 and 4 March for Holi in different regions across the country.

On Tuesday, 3 March, banks will remain shut in 16 regions. These include Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.

On Wednesday, 4 March, banks will be closed in 18 regions, which include Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla

Advertisement