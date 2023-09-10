Headless body found in UP's Meerut, probe on

A headless body was found in a drain in Uttar Pradesh, and efforts are underway to identify the victim. CCTV being scanned for leads.

In Uttar Pradesh, a headless and decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in a drain behind the Agriculture University of Daurala police station area of Meerut, said officials as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Piyush Singh, Superintendent of Police City Meerut said, “The body has been sent for a post-mortem. Efforts are on to identify the dead body. However, till now, no important clue has been found."

After getting the information about the incident, police immediately reached the spot to search for the missing lead, he told ANI.

The team is also scanning the CCTV camera in the area to identify the person who threw the body in the drain, the official added.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)