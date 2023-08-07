Headway in move for industry standards

NEW DELHI :Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) plans to form industry standards forum is making progress as the industry has conveyed to Sebi four priority areas. Last month, Sebi announced that it will rope in industry support to formulate standards for implementation of specific rules. In a press release issued on Monday, Sebi said industry associations have conveyed that they would like to work on priority areas including rumour verification requirements, disclosures requirements under listing obligations and disclosure requirements (LODR) norms, structured database maintenance as specified in insider trading rules. According to the press release, industry bodies are also willing to contribute on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) assurance requirements.

