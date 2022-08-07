To boost medical tourism, govt plans these facilities for international patients3 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 05:39 PM IST
- The 'Heal in India' initiative aims to positioning the country as a global hub for medical and wellness tourism.
Listen to this article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce the ‘Heal in India’ initiative on the 75th Independence day to be celebrated on 15 August 2022. The initiative that aims to boost medical tourism in India will feature special desks at 10 airports, a multi-lingual portal and simplified visa norms for the incoming international passengers, visiting India for medical purposes.