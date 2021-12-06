Health, economic shocks, cyberattacks top concerns for Indian companies: Study

“In the face of so much uncertainty, global business leaders have recentered their focus on risk management and insurance strategies to effectively prepare for future challenges and leverage new opportunities," said RIMS President Ellen Dunkin. “Key to that preparation is having a network of professionals that is willing to share their experiences. RIMS is committed to uniting the risk management and insurance communities to facilitate this important exchange of best-practices and deliver powerful insight like that found in this Marsh, RIMS report."