Health, education, personal care and gaming lead ad violations

New Delhi: IIndia’s healthcare sector has topped the list of violative advertisements in the past six months, making up 21% of all complaints to the Advertising Standards Council of India (Asci). According to a recent report from the self-regulatory body, the increase is linked to a rise in drug and medicine ads on digital platforms.

A number of complaints are directed at products from the recent IPO debutant Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns Mamaearth, Dr. Sheth’s Skin and Hair Clinic, Aqualogica, The Derma Co., and Ayuga. As many as 104 ads from Honasa alone were reviewed by Asci, and of these 103 required modifications to rectify violations.

Asci has seen a significant rise in ads violating the Drug and Magic Remedies Act, 1954, prompting the issuance of intimations to advertisers recommending withdrawal or modification of ads. In the six months, it has referred 565 advertisements to the Ayush ministry, compared with 464 in FY23.

Other firms include Patanjali Ayurved, Adhuna Bhabani founded BBlunt and Renee Cosmetics, and MuscleBlaze owner Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.

According to the report, 18% of the violative ads were from the education sector and 16% from personal care segment. Influencer cases contributed 22% to ads processed by Asci. “We also saw a higher compliance with Asci’s recommendations at 92% versus 86% in the previous year," it added.

Manisha Kapoor, the chief executive and secretary general of Asci, said there are major challenges from digital advertising and all stakeholders need to come together to tackle the issue of online safety of consumers.

“There is a proliferation of objectionable advertising online and consumers spend a large amount of time there," she added.

The online gaming industry also reported a large number of complaints. About 100 complaints came from Curaçao Gaming Control Board-controlled sports betting firm WinDaddy. About 160 complaints from Rummy24, 11 Wickets and Pokerlion owned by Ability Games, as well as LudoBabu Pvt. Ltd, and Casino Days India Total.

About 800 complaints were processed against influencers who did not follow the body's guidelines during this period. The list of actors violating the code is also exhaustive. Amitabh Bachchan was found violative on his X account while promoting Beyond Life NFT. Other actors in the list were Katrina Kaif while promoting Reebok and Vaani Kapoor, promoting Carysil. Others like Vidya Balan and Bipasha Basu were also found violative.

