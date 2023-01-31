Health expenditure at 2.1% of GDP in FY23: Economic Survey

Health expenditure at 2.1% of GDP in FY23: Economic Survey1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:51 PM IST
The Survey said that the increase in the share of expenditure on health in total expenditure on social services, which has risen from 21% in FY19 to 26 % in FY23 (BE), underscores the rising importance of public healthcare and social security in ensuring universal health coverage
New Delhi: The central and state governments’ budgeted expenditure on healthcare touched 2.1 % of GDP in FY23 and 2.2% in FY22, against 1.6% in FY21, as per the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×