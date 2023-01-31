Health expenditure at 2.1% of GDP in FY23: Economic Survey

“The National Health Account (NHA) estimates for FY19 show that there has been an increase in the share of government health expenditure in the GDP from 1.2% in FY14 to 1.3% in FY19. Additionally, the share of GHE in total health expenditure has also increased over time, standing at 40.6% in FY19, substantially higher than 28.6%in FY14."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}