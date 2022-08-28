Health expert shares guidelines amid Supertech twin tower demolition. Read here

Supertech twin tower demolition: Health expert has asked the people in surrounding areas to stay indoors, close doors and windows of houses, turn on air purifiers and wear N-95 mask when they step outside their homes
In the wake of Supertech twin towers demolistion, health expert has shared that as of now 50 bed and seven to eight ambulances have been made ready in case any emergency arises. Additionally, suggestion has been made to people in surrounding areas to stay indoors, close doors and windows of houses, turn on air purifiers and wear N-95 mask when they step outside their homes.
“#SupertechTwinTowers demolition | 50 beds & 7-8 ambulances are ready in case any emergency arises. Suggestion to people in surrounding areas is to stay indoors, close doors & windows of houses, turn on air purifiers, wear N-95 mask if going out: Doctor, Felix Hospital, Noida," news agency ANI reported.
Additionally, the Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has installed six special dust machines at the demolition site of the Noida twin towers to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place in Sector 93A. As per report, some of these machines are also from private labs, while one such lab, the machine of Eco Pro Engineers, has been installed on a terrace in front of Supertech Society.
According to a technician, Umesh, the reports of the machine will come in the next 24 hours of the testing, he noted, "pollution levels will be recorded before, during and after the explosion. The amount of PM 10 and PM 2.5 will be checked through this machine. Its report will come in the next 24 hours," as per news agency ANI report.
Meanwhile, in view of the dust that is likely to emerge due to the demolition of the tower which is higher than Qutub Minar, a green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation. "A green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation. Traffic diversion plans are being implemented in the area," said Ganesh Prasad Saha, DCP, Traffic. Residents of two housing societies near Noida's Supertech twin towers have been evacuated.
Meanwhile, the health impact of the resulting dust on residents will be minimal as experts overseeing the demolition will take steps to control the impact. Dr Mrinal Sircar, Head Pulmonology and Critical Care, Fortis Noida said, "When you demolish a big structure like that, there will be dust and there would be some smoke because you are using explosives. So, the direction of the air matters. The direction of the wind should also be taken into consideration. Demolishing like this or rather an explosion happening in the open air is much safer than say underground mines."
Dr Sircar further explained that, “the dust and gases will get diluted in the air and will get dispersed. The experts who are involved in such big demolitions will take care of all these things," as per news agency ANI report.
