Health foods come calling in post pandemic world

NEW DELHI: India’s top packaged consumer goods companies are having a re-look at their health and immunity food offerings as consumers will be watchful of what they have on their plate in the post pandemic world.

Firms such as Nestle, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Marico, and ITC are taking their cues from such shifts and planning their future products for the Indian market.

Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India told Mint that two overarching themes that have emerged among consumers as a result the pandemic are: products with better nutrition and products with better immunity for the entire family.

“These will be important themes post-pandemic. They were there before—I think people were conscious but I think it was only, say, the younger generation who were worried about health as a denomination…today it is hitting homes hard."

Consequently, the maker of Maggi noodles and Kit Kat chocolates is tweaking its innovation platform.

“Their original pre-pandemic intentions were different in some of the categories and now they have become different in the post pandemic reality of what consumers are seeking. You will see these being rolled out systematically in the coming months as part of the (company’s) innovation program," Narayanan said.

Narayanan added that the company will also look at products around immunity as well as "the overall area of convenience and food enjoyment", he said.

The urban Indian consumer’s pivot towards healthier packaged foods isn’t new. In fact, several companies have pledged to cut back on salt and sugar have launched more fortified products.

But the anxiety around covid-19 is driving more consumers to seek nutrition in food with companies committing to changed portfolios.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. recently pledged to improved nutritional content of its packaged foods in line with the company’s parent, Unilever’s, “Future Foods" initiative, that promises to aid consumer transition towards healthier diets.

While, HUL has been cutting back on sugar and salt content across its food portfolio for a while, the company will double the number of products that deliver nutrition.

Recently, it re-launched its Horlicks Protein Plus, an adult nutrition brand and introduced peanut butter under Kissan brand that aims to develop a market beyond nutrition enthusiasts.

“Even if the initial anxiety of covid passes, I have a feeling that consumers will become more health conscious… So, I do think, and I hope in any case that post covid, Indian diet takes a turn for the healthier, "Sudhir Sitapati, executive director, foods and refreshment told Mint in an earlier interview.

Snacking and beverages account for 30% to sales of fast-moving consumer goods, according to Nielsen. A recent report by market researcher Mintel said that the persistence of covid-19 has put the spotlight on how consumers’ dietary and lifestyle choices matter. Its Global COVID-19 Tracker for November reflected consumer focus on preventive health care and mindful eating, indicating the potential for disruption in the food and drink space.

“Global research today points to the consumers’ increasing demand for products and services that focus on health, wellness, safety and hygiene. Consumers continue to prefer trusted brands. This trend is likely to continue in the ‘next normal’," Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Division, ITC Ltd said. ITC has launched a B-Natural Plus range of Immunity beverages, Aashirvaad Svasti Fortified milk and ghee, Sunfeast Digestive Veda Marie (with the goodness of ayurveda) and other products.

Malik said that while ITC has invested in developing advanced scientific platforms in health, hygiene and immunity in recent times, the company accelerated response to the pandemic across these categories.

Marico Ltd's range of ayurveda products made its debut via Saffola ImmuniVeda which had turmeric milk and a kadha mix. Dabur India launched more immunity boosters such as Tusi and Haldi drops.

Even as shoppers scout for more immunity-boosting and healthy products, companies said taste still remains paramount. "Given the unprecedented times, health and hygiene has become very important for our consumers and they are looking up to their trusted snacking brands for nourishment and wellbeing. However, taste continues to remain an important factor for our consumers, as they choose snacks to create eat experiences with their families, at home," said Deepak Iyer, Managing Director, Mondelez India.

The company, said Iyer, has over time increased its ‘better for you’ product offering with launches like Cadbury Dairy Milk with 30% less sugar and Bournvita biscuits.

