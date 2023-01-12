Health in India is linked with agenda of development for first time: Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya said that for the first time, health in India has been linked with the agenda of development under a holistic approach undertaken by the Union government. Addressing the 8th meeting of Mission Steering Group (MSG) of National Health Mission (NHM), the minister said the pandemic provided an opportunity to strengthen the country’s healthcare infrastructure and delivery system. Highlighting the achievements under the NHM, Mandaviya said that more than 1.54 lakh Sub Health Centres and Primary Health Centres have been transformed as Ayushman Bharat- Health & Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) as of 31 December, surpassing the target of 1.50 lakh. The minister added that in sync with the approach of the National Health Policy 2017 (NHP 2017), AB-HWCs have been providing comprehensive primary healthcare closer to communities. “As many as 12 health services packages are available free-of-charge. More than 135 crore footfall was witnessed at the HWCs." “India can have its own healthcare model which would be aligned to its regional requirements, and customised to local strengths and challenges. Moving with the philosophy of Antyodaya, the government aspires to provide affordable, accessible and quality healthcare services to each individual in every corner of the country." The Action Taken Report on decisions taken during the 7th meeting of the MSG were discussed and it was decided to implement a saturated and thorough approach that encompasses all aspects of health and has a noteworthy reach and impact on the community. Mandaviya also emphasised on the need to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025.The MSG also deliberated upon increasing focus towards preventive and promotive health approach that advocates for a holistic wellness outlook in the community. Mandaviya said decisions taken in meeting of MSG will help in giving impetus to delivery of healthcare services at all three levels of healthcare – primary, secondary and tertiary. “The feedback and suggestions from the meeting will be considered to guide the roadmap on interventions to be taken up." The MSG is the apex decision-making body of NHM that takes decisions on policies and programme implementation under the Mission.

