Health innovation, tech and digital public goods were discussed during panel discussion at G20 event2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 07:34 PM IST
The speakers concurred that investments in DPGs can reap multifold benefits, and in addition to DPGs, it was suggested that expert knowledge facilitated by digital interventions must be democratized as well, health ministry said
NEW DELHI : The 3rd day of the 2nd Health Working Group meeting under India’s G20 Presidency being organised in Goa witness series of technical sessions on digital health innovations, healthcare technology and Digital Public Goods (DPGs) to emphasie India’s commitment to “healthcare for all" through vibrant global and local collaborations.
