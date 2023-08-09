How fraudulent claims hit insurers... and you

Secondly, discussions are on to create a platform called Bima Satark, a fraud prevention platform for health insurers, where policyholders’ health data can be shared. However, data confidentiality remains an issue. The government has made provisions for citizens to avail of a Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID. This is a 14-digit health ID that allows one to store and share one’s health records digitally with hospitals, clinics, insurance providers and others. While it is mandatory for those buying Ayushman Bharat health insurance, it is optional for others. “One needs to be very cautious when it comes to health records. There is a legal angle. Discussions are on to take the platform live, but there will be challenges unless data confidentiality issues are tackled," says Ghosh.

