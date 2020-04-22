To ease the payment of health insurance premiums amid the coronavirus outbreak, insurance regulator IRDAI has allowed health insurance companies to offer instalment facility on policies due for renewal till March 31, 2021. "In view of prevailing conditions owing to COVID-19 outbreak, considering the need for easing the payment of health insurance premiums, all the insurers are allowed to collect health insurance premiums in instalments...as they may deem appropriate for any specific product(s)," Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority said in a circular.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry had extended the renewal dates of health and motor insurance policies falling during the nationwide lockdown period till May 15 to ensure continuity. This extension is for policies that are due for renewal between March 25 and May 3.

1) The premium mode may be monthly, quarterly or half yearly. Insurers can offer the premium instalment facility as a "permanent feature or may be offered as a temporary relief for a period of twelve months (one policy year) in respect of all the health insurance policies that are due for renewal up to 31st March, 2021."

2) However, "there shall be no change in basic premium table and charging structure under the approved individual product to which new premium payment mode (frequency) is being added. Factors applicable, if any, to allow the change of premium payment mode (frequencies) shall be fair and reasonable," the insurance regulator said.

3) The names of the products that are offered the facility of payment of premiums in instalments have to be published in the websites of insurers for the information of policyholders, the regulator said.

Last September, the regulator had allowed insurance companies the option to charge health insurance premiums in various frequencies or instalments such as monthly, quarterly or half-yearly after a minor modification in product filing. Until then, these were collected on an annual basis. Experts say that the new circular from the insurance regulator will help health insurance companies to offer instalment mode premium payment facility easily.

4) Insurance regulator IRDAI had earlier this week directed insurers to take decision on health coronavirus insurance claims within two hours, a move aimed at alleviating pressure on the country's healthcare infrastructure currently facing the heat of the coronavirus outbreak.

5) All life insurance companies will process claims due to death by COVID-19, an industry body had assured last month. The industry’s umbrella body Life Insurance Council said the ‘force majeure’ clause will not apply in case of COVID-19 death claims and both private and state-run players will follow this.