Health minister flags off 11 relief trucks for Uttarakhand, J&K and Ladakh

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday flagged off 11 Red Cross trucks for donating blankets, medicines and other relief material to the people of Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

The Health Minister further said that the trucks will support vulnerable populations of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh for the winter season and provide flood relief to the people of Uttarakhand.

"Flagged off Red Cross trucks for a donation of blankets, medicines and other relief material to the people of Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh and Uttarakhand. This will support vulnerable populations in the northern-most UTs for the winter season and provide flood relief to people of Uttarakhand," the health minister wrote a tweet.

After the rainfall and snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the minimum temperatures have dropped throughout the union territories.

Besides, last week, heavy rainfall left scores of people dead in Uttarakhand. Over 300 people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the flood-affected areas of the state. The Uttarakhand government on Friday informed that 79 people have died between October 17 and 19 in the natural disaster that hit the state last week. The highest casualties were reported from the Nainital district where the death toll climbed to 35. The state government informed that three people are still missing and 24 were injured.

