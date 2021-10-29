Health minister flags off 11 relief trucks for Uttarakhand, J&K and Ladakh

Besides, last week, heavy rainfall left scores of people dead in Uttarakhand. Over 300 people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the flood-affected areas of the state. The Uttarakhand government on Friday informed that 79 people have died between October 17 and 19 in the natural disaster that hit the state last week. The highest casualties were reported from the Nainital district where the death toll climbed to 35. The state government informed that three people are still missing and 24 were injured.