Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday received the Covid-19 vaccine jab in its second phase, in which the coverage has been expanded to include everyone above 60 and those aged between 45-59 who have co-morbidities.

The Union health minister was administered the shot at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. Dr Harsh Vardhan was accompanied by his wife who also took the first shot of the Covid vaccine today.

View Full Image Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan takes vaccine shot.

Earlier on Monday, an official communique from the Union ministry of health and family welfare informed that the health minister is going to take the shot at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

"Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, along with his wife Smt Nutan will take the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. At: Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. At: 11am. On: March 2, 2021 (Tuesday)...," the alert from the health ministry read.

Harsh Vardhan on recent spurt in Covid-19 cases

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in a few states - most notably Maharashtra and Kerala - and amid concerns over mutated variants of the killer virus, the Union Health Minister said the data at this stage indicated no link between new Covid-19 strains and the spurt in infections.

He attributed this to easing off on required restrictions like maintaining social distancing.

"The increase in the number of cases - in Maharashtra, Kerala or any other state - has nothing to do with the new Covid strains, either Brazilian, South African or from the UK," Vardhan said, adding, "I am hopeful things are going to settle down and the recent spurt is not a permanent thing."

Vardhan also urged people to keep their guard up despite the rollout of the vaccines, and that people should continue to follow Covid-appropriate protocol "at least for a few months more".

"The idea of vaccinating as many people as possible is to ensure that more and more people have antibodies, which you can either from being infected or the vaccine. This will strengthen our movement to herd immunity. Scientifically that helps in a big way... and ultimately that is the aim of vaccination - to protect people at individual level and at community and society level," he added.

