Home >News >India >Health minister Harsh Vardhan launches mobile app 'eBloodServices’ to order blood
'eBloodServices’ App will act as a boon for the needy.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan launches mobile app 'eBloodServices’ to order blood

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Through 'eBloodServices’ app, the availability of blood will be visible right in your phone
  • 'The needy will now have easy access to blood,' Harsh Vardhan said

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan today launched the 'eBloodServices’ App in partnership with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), for easy access to blood in this critical time of coronavirus pandemic. The app is developed by the ERaktkosh team and will bring 'transparency' in the blood donation program.

Through this app, the availability of blood will be visible right in your phone. Once an order has been placed then the blood bank will keep the request active for 12 hours. The app has the facility of placing an order for up to four units of blood in one go.

"The eBloodServices Mobile App has easy-to-use features which will make it easy to obtain blood & shall bring the added advantage of completing transparency & single window access to the service, Harsh Vardhan said in a series of tweets."

Once the request is placed, the requisite units become visible to blood bank in its ‘ERatkosh dashboard’, ensuring fast delivery," the health minister further tweeted.

"The app will act as a boon for the needy. Indian Red Cross has always assisted the Government in various health programs. I commend this effort that they have made during difficult COVID19. The needy will now have easy access to blood now."

