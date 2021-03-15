Subscribe
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lists out 'reason' behind rising Covid-19 cases

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lists out 'reason' behind rising Covid-19 cases

Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addresses during the second phase of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/RSTV)
2 min read . 06:59 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • The negligence towards COVID appropriate behaviour is the main reason behind it
  • It is important to ascertain that COVID appropriate behaviour is followed even after the vaccine is available

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said negligence towards COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is the main reason behind rising cases and further stressed that they should be followed even after the vaccine is available.

On Monday, Vardhan was speaking during the sixth mega health camp for super-specialist consultations for parliamentarians held in Parliament House Annexe.

Speaking on rising COVID-19 cases in India, the health minister said, “Only a few states account for more than 80% of the rising cases. The negligence towards COVID appropriate behaviour is the main reason behind it. It is important to ascertain that COVID appropriate behaviour is followed even after the vaccine is available."

He also said the COVID-19 vaccination drive should be made a “Jan Andolan" (people’s movement) by raising awareness among the masses.

On Sunday, as many as 25,320 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country, according to the Union health ministry. This is the highest single-day jump in new infections so far this year. A total of 26,624 new infections were recorded on 20 December last year.

The count of daily fresh cases has been on a steady rise since the last week of February and is touching record highs for the last three days. With the addition of the new cases, the cumulative caseload in India has reached 1,13,59,048.

After seeing a downward trend for over a month, the country is now bracing itself against a possible second wave. There are 2,10,544 active cases in India currently.

Vardhan also said: "The total vaccination doses in the country are nearing 3 crore and the vaccination drive is rapidly catching up."

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Talking about the health facilities provided at Parliament House Annexe medical centre round the year, Vardhan said services of specialists from various specialties are available along with the provision for laboratory investigations, X-ray and ultrasound facilities.

