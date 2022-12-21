Health minister holds review meeting amid China covid surge; India active cases at 3408

On Tuesday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed all states/UTs to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases are sent to the designated INSACOG laboratories on a daily basis. He said operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in context of COVID-19 issued by the Ministry of Health in June calls for an early detection, isolation, testing, and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain outbreaks of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. Therefore, monitoring the trends of existing variants is of crucial importance.