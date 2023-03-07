Health minister launches free dialysis centre on Jan Aushadhi Diwas

New Delhi: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the NaMo Free Dialysis Centre and 100th Janaushadhi Kendra in Bengaluru South on Tuesday. The minister also inaugurated NaMo Day Care Centre and flagged off four NaMo mobile healthcare units.

Addressing the occasion, Mandaviya said that the first priority of the government was to provide cheap and better-quality medicines to all citizens. “Keeping this in mind, Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country. At these kendras, every citizen, whether poor or rich, can buy medicines at very cheap prices."

He said that the government was providing low cost and good-quality medicines to everyone through these centres. “NGOs and many others joined the journey of Jan Aushadhi and today more than 9000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are in existence."

Mandaviya urged the youth to publicise the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Kendras for betterment of the people. “Opening a Jan Aushadhi Kendra is very easy and anyone who opens Jan Aushadhi Kendra gets 20% commission."

Department of Pharmaceuticals is celebrating the Jan Aushadhi Diwas on 7 March 2023. Events have been planned in different cities starting 1 March to create awareness about the Jan Aushadhi scheme.