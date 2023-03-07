Health minister launches free dialysis centre on Jan Aushadhi Diwas

Health minister launches free dialysis centre on Jan Aushadhi Diwas1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 06:02 PM IST
The government aims to provide low cost and good-quality medicines to everyone through Jan Aushadhi Kendras
New Delhi: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the NaMo Free Dialysis Centre and 100th Janaushadhi Kendra in Bengaluru South on Tuesday. The minister also inaugurated NaMo Day Care Centre and flagged off four NaMo mobile healthcare units.
