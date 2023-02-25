Health minister Mandaviya chairs two-day regulators’ meet
The objective of the two-day Chintan Shivir is to review processes and implementation of policies and programmes related to drugs quality and enforcement in the country. The meeting will also recommend ways and means for facilitating ease of doing business by reviewing predictability, transparency and compliance to Indian drug standards, regulatory capacities across states and centre
New Delhi: The union health ministry’s two-day “Chintan Shivir" on Drug Quality Regulation and Enforcement commenced on Saturday in Hyderabad to deliberate on unified IT intervention all regulatory activities, effective enforcement at field level, Indian pharmacopeia and adherence to standards, and capacity building of state and national regulators.
