Health minister Mandaviya chairs two-day regulators’ meet

New Delhi: The union health ministry’s two-day “Chintan Shivir" on Drug Quality Regulation and Enforcement commenced on Saturday in Hyderabad to deliberate on unified IT intervention all regulatory activities, effective enforcement at field level, Indian pharmacopeia and adherence to standards, and capacity building of state and national regulators.

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired the meeting state drug regulators to brainstorm on activities related to drug regulations.

The sessions aim to create interaction with stakeholders, with a view to evolve a participative approach for time-bound implementation of policies and programmes.

Mint had reported that the government was trying to build a centralised system of new drug registration/licensing at Central Drugs Standard Control Organsiation (CDSCO) to monitor drug quality.

“The objective of the two-day Chintan Shivir is to review processes and implementation of policies and programmes related to drugs quality and enforcement in the country. The meeting will also recommend ways and means for facilitating ease of doing business by reviewing predictability, transparency and compliance to Indian drug standards, regulatory capacities across states and centre," said health ministry in statement on Saturday.

Participants will also discuss global best practices, introduction of newer interventions like digital tools, clinical trial standards and in-turn give an impetus towards creating a multi-stakeholder approach for benefit of common citizens, the government release said.

Senior officials including Union Secretary (Health), Secretary (AYUSH), Secretary (Pharmaceuticals), DGHS along with representatives from National Health Authority, NPPA, CDSCO, NIB, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, NIPERs, state functionaries are part of the event.