Health Minister Mandaviya directs states to ramp-up testing, send data on time1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2022, 03:13 PM IST
- The Union Health Minister also said that testing should be ramped up in the States where it has gone down
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday advised the states and Union Territories (UTs) to send Covid testing and vaccination data timely, news agency ANI reported citing sources.
The health minister also said that testing should be ramped-up in the States where it has gone down.
Mandaviya also told the states and UTs that as a large number of people are opting for home isolation, they should be monitored as per national guidelines, according to the news agency.
