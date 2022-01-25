Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday advised the states and Union Territories (UTs) to send Covid testing and vaccination data timely, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The health minister also said that testing should be ramped-up in the States where it has gone down.

Mandaviya also told the states and UTs that as a large number of people are opting for home isolation, they should be monitored as per national guidelines, according to the news agency.

