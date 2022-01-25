Health Minister Mandaviya directs states to ramp-up testing, send data on time

Health Minister Mandaviya directs states to ramp-up testing, send data on time1 min read . 03:13 PM IST
- The Union Health Minister also said that testing should be ramped up in the States where it has gone down
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday advised the states and Union Territories (UTs) to send Covid testing and vaccination data timely, news agency ANI reported citing sources.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday advised the states and Union Territories (UTs) to send Covid testing and vaccination data timely, news agency ANI reported citing sources.
The health minister also said that testing should be ramped-up in the States where it has gone down.
The health minister also said that testing should be ramped-up in the States where it has gone down.
Mandaviya also told the states and UTs that as a large number of people are opting for home isolation, they should be monitored as per national guidelines, according to the news agency.
Mandaviya also told the states and UTs that as a large number of people are opting for home isolation, they should be monitored as per national guidelines, according to the news agency.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!