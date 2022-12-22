Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday told Parliament that India has started randomly testing 2% of all international passengers arriving at its airports for coronavirus. Earlier this week, the Centre asked states to keep a sharp lookout for any new Covid-19 variants \and urged people to wear masks in crowded areas, citing an increase in infections in China and other parts of the globe.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday told Parliament that India has started randomly testing 2% of all international passengers arriving at its airports for coronavirus. Earlier this week, the Centre asked states to keep a sharp lookout for any new Covid-19 variants \and urged people to wear masks in crowded areas, citing an increase in infections in China and other parts of the globe.
Top 5 quotes from Mansukh Mandaviya's address:
- In view of festive season ahead, states asked to be alert, create awareness about masks, sanitisers, says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha.
Top 5 quotes from Mansukh Mandaviya's address:
- In view of festive season ahead, states asked to be alert, create awareness about masks, sanitisers, says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha.
- States asked to conduct genome sequencing of every Covid case, it'd enable tracking of new variants, Mandaviya said.
- States asked to conduct genome sequencing of every Covid case, it'd enable tracking of new variants, Mandaviya said.
- Random sampling of arriving international travellers has started at airports, the Health Minister said amid Covid concerns.
- Random sampling of arriving international travellers has started at airports, the Health Minister said amid Covid concerns.
- Ever-changing nature of coronavirus continues to pose danger to global health, the Union Health Minister told Lok Sabha.
- Ever-changing nature of coronavirus continues to pose danger to global health, the Union Health Minister told Lok Sabha.
- “From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases and deaths due to it in China."
- “From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases and deaths due to it in China."
The Union Health Minister on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment, and management of the pandemic.
The Union Health Minister on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment, and management of the pandemic.
He urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against Covid-19
He urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against Covid-19
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.