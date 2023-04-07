Home / News / India /  Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds review meeting as COVID-19 cases rise, asks states to ramp up testing
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds review meeting as COVID-19 cases rise, asks states to ramp up testing

1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:43 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
On Thursday, steep hike in new Covid cases was reported in the state capital as 35 more people tested positive against 24 new cases a day before. (Pic for representation) (HT_PRINT)Premium
The Indian government has asked states to identify emergency hotspots and ramp up-testing for COVID-19, after the country recorded its highest daily case count since September.

As COVID-19 cases in India rise, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya undertook a review meeting with state officials on Friday. India recorded 6,050 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the active caseload to 28,303 on Friday morning.

With daily cases nearly tripling from around 2,000 at the end of March, the states have now been asked to identify emergency hotspots, ramp up testing and ensure hospital infrastructure readiness. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) also attended the meeting.

Mansukh Mandaviya asked the various health ministers to visit hospitals to review mock drills across all health facilities on April 10 and 11. The state officials have also been asked to review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

"We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron, which is circulating in the country, hasn't led to an increase in the rate of hospitalisation," Mandaviya had said earlier while talking about the COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, the prevalence of XBB.1.16 - classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization - had increased from 21.6% in February to 35.8% in March.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

