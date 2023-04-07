Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds review meeting as COVID-19 cases rise, asks states to ramp up testing1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:43 PM IST
The Indian government has asked states to identify emergency hotspots and ramp up-testing for COVID-19, after the country recorded its highest daily case count since September.
As COVID-19 cases in India rise, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya undertook a review meeting with state officials on Friday. India recorded 6,050 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the active caseload to 28,303 on Friday morning.
