Home >News >India >Health minister reviews availability of COVID-19 essential drugs, buffer stocks

Health minister reviews availability of COVID-19 essential drugs, buffer stocks

The official release said that strategic buffer stock has been created for 8 drugs, all of these are available in the country.
1 min read . 06:54 PM IST Livemint

  • During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available. Raw materials for these drugs are also available in enough quantities.

Union Health mister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the supply and availability of COVID-19 related essential medicines in the country. 

During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available. Raw materials for these drugs are also available in enough quantities.

The official release said that strategic buffer stock has been created for 8 drugs, all of these are available in the country. The 8 drugs are Tocilizumab, Methyl Predinisolone, Enaxopirin, Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Amphotericin B Deoxycholate, Posaconazole, Intravenous Immunoglobilin (IVIG). 

